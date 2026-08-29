Dr Varnali Deka Becomes First Woman IAS Officer from Assam Empanelled as Joint Secretary

Guwahati: Dr Varnali Deka has become the first woman IAS officer from Assam to be empanelled for appointment as Joint Secretary to the Government of India, marking a significant milestone in her distinguished administrative career.

Deka, who previously served as Commissioner and Secretary of Assam’s General Administration Department, went on deputation to the Centre in August last year.

During her tenure in Assam, she served as Deputy Commissioner in five respective districts Barpeta, Golaghat, Goalpara, Kokrajhar and Nalbari. She also held several key positions, including Vice Chairman and CEO of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, Managing Director of the Assam Skill Development Mission and Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission, and Executive Director of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Before joining the civil services, Deka worked with Tata Consultancy Services’ Global Consulting Practice and ANZ Bank. She initially qualified for the UPSC with Rank 82 for the IPS before securing Rank 16 for the IAS.

Deka holds degrees in Computer Science, Business Administration and Law, besides a PhD in Commerce. She has received several national honours, including the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Service and the National e-Governance Award. Her administrative innovations have also been recognised by NITI Aayog, the UN Development Programme and other institutions.