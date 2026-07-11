Draft roll for Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC) election 2026 published

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TINSUKIA: The draft electoral roll for Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC) Election 2026 was published by the Tinsukia district administration on Friday. The electorate has been recorded at 35,595, of which 16,929 are males, 18,664 are females, and 2 are registered as others, spread over 6 constituencies of Sadiya, Saikhowa, Dangori, Dirak-Sumoni, Tinsukia, and Buri-Dehing under Tinsukia district. The claims and objections to the entries in the Draft Electoral Roll, if any, can be filed from July 11 to 25. The last date for disposal of claims and objections is August 1, and the final electoral roll will be published on August 3.

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