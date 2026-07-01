Assam: Draft Electoral Roll Published for Silchar Municipal Corporation Elections

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: After six long years, Silchar seems set to get its first elected municipal corporation as the Assam State Election Commission has published the Draft Photo Electoral Rolls. The draft roll prepared after the fresh delimitation of the corporation’s 42 municipal wards has been made available for public scrutiny. It covers all 42 wards of the municipal corporation through 300 polling stations and includes a total of 2,69,146 electors. Of them, 1,29,109 are male, 1,40,026 are female, while 11 electors have been registered under the ‘Other’ category. The Draft Electoral Roll (without photographs) has been made available at the offices of the district commissioner, Silchar Municipal Corporation, police stations, and police outposts located within the municipal area. Citizens can also access the electoral roll online through the State Election Commission’s Electoral Roll Management System (ERMS) portal and download the polling station-wise draft roll after selecting the district, ward, and polling station. Electors may also search for their names directly using their EPIC number. The last date for filing objections is July 6.

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