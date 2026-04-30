Dredging launched near Bogibeel to check erosion by the Brahmaputra river

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: In a decisive move to address the escalating threat of riverbank erosion, Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan on Wednesday initiated dredging operations in the Brahmaputra River near the Bogibeel bridge.

The initiative comes in response to severe erosion reported in Maijan and several adjoining areas, largely attributed to heavy silt deposition in the river.

The accumulation has disrupted the natural course of the Brahmaputra, increasing pressure on vulnerable embankments and resulting in significant land loss across multiple localities.

To mitigate the situation, the MLA engaged in discussions with officials from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), following which a phased dredging plan was formulated and set into motion.

The primary objective of the operation is to remove excess silt from the riverbed, restore its natural flow, and reduce the intensity of erosion along the banks.

Phukan personally visited the site near Bogibeel Bridge to review the progress of the ongoing work.

During the inspection, he directed officials to ensure the timely and efficient execution of the project, underlining the urgency of safeguarding lives, property, and vital infrastructure in erosion-prone regions.

Residents of the affected areas have welcomed the initiative, expressing optimism that the dredging efforts will provide much-needed relief and help avert further damage, particularly with the monsoon season approaching.

Authorities have stated that the dredging work will be carried out in phases, with continuous monitoring to evaluate its effectiveness in controlling erosion across Dibrugarh district.

Also Read: Adivasis are original owners of India: Rahul alleges erosion of tribal rights in Gujarat