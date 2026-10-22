Dried up wetlands: Will the number of migratory birds decline this year?

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Migratory birds are facing a serious crisis this year. Due to a lack of rainfall, wetlands have dried up earlier than usual, forcing migratory birds to turn away from their designated destinations. The absence of flooding in the Brahmaputra river this year has also led to a scarcity of fish in rivers and wetlands.

The situation leads to the apprehension that the number of such birds might decline this year. Many bird species migrate from one place to another at specific times of the year. These birds, which connect ecosystems across geographical boundaries, are also carriers of culture and natural heritage across the world.

Urban areas are expanding rapidly, but with thoughtful planning and innovative initiatives, cities can become sanctuaries for migratory birds rather than threats to their survival. By integrating green spaces, reducing light pollution, and prioritising biodiversity, we can transform urban environments into vibrant, bird-friendly habitats.

From the Rufous Hummingbird to the Chimney Swift, birds enrich our lives through their presence. Ensuring their safe passage through our communities is a moral responsibility shared by all of us.

Environmental activists, including Prabal Saikia and Girimallika Saikia, organiser of ‘Sorai Bandhab’ (Friends of Birds), have been working to protect nature in both urban and rural areas. They have also been making nest boxes to provide shelter for birds.