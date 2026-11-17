OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The body of a four-wheeler driver was found inside the vehicle at Manaha, between Shantipur and Kadamtali, under Jagiroad Police Station on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Ashraful Islam of Dalbari in Morigaon district. It is learnt that two passengers from Buraburi had hired the vehicle on Saturday.

According to family members, Ashraful had been out of contact since Saturday evening, prompting them to search for him in several places. On Sunday, his body was found inside the vehicle, which was lying in a roadside ditch near Manaha.

It is suspected that the passengers killed the driver. However, reports suggest that Ashraful, who also owned the vehicle, had become suspicious after overhearing a conversation between the two passengers during the journey. He reportedly sent a photograph of one of the passengers to his family members through his mobile phone on Saturday. Police are investigating the incident.