Drone technology showcased for pesticide use in paddy fields

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A demonstration programme on the management of insect pests in paddy fields using drones was organized on Thursday at Pub Gingia village under Baghmari Development Block in Biswanath district. The event was conducted by the All India Coordinated Research Project for Dryland Agriculture (AICRPDA) in collaboration with the North Eastern Region Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute (NERFMTTI), Biswanath Chariali, and the District Agricultural Office, Biswanath.

Around 50 farmers attended the programme, which highlighted the use of drones for efficient and precise pesticide application to control insect pest infestations, which are often more prevalent in paddy fields following drought-like situations. The initiative aimed to equip farmers with modern agricultural technologies to manage pest outbreaks effectively.

Dr Pallab Sarma, Chief Scientist, AICRPDA, Biswanath College of Agriculture, led the programme, joined by Romanch Saikia, Technical Assistant, NERFMTTI and Pradip Talukdar, Sub-divisional Agricultural Officer, Biswanath. Other officials from the Department of Agriculture, Biswanath, along with scientists and staff from Biswanath College of Agriculture, Assam Agricultural University (AAU) were also present.

Officials from NERFMTTI announced that they would soon launch a training programme focused on the use of drones for agricultural purposes. The initiative will also facilitate the licensing process for trainees, enabling farmers to adopt this advanced technology effectively.

The programme underscored the potential of drone technology in revolutionizing chemical pest management, offering a sustainable and efficient solution for farmers to address pest infestations in agricultural fields. The use of drones reduces the amount of chemical required, minimizes labour needs, covers larger areas in a shorter time, and significantly lowers health hazards by reducing direct contact of pesticides with applicators.

