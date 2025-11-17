Five senior journalists felicitated in Goalpara on National Press Day

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The District Information and Public Relations Office, Goalpara, in accordance with the celebration of the ‘National Press Day,’ felicitated five senior journalists of the district on Sunday and arranged a lecture upon the topic ‘Safeguarding press credibility amid the rising misinformation.’

The specified meeting was arranged inside the campus of the office where Lakkhan Kumar Nath, Jogen Sutradhar, Anisur Ahmed, Hamidul Goni, and Debodutta Rabha were felicitated with gamosas, xorais, and citations.

Pradip Timung, DC, attending as the chief guest lavished praise upon the journos of the district for their active cooperation with the district administration specially during the recent major eviction drives in the district. The DC further requested the journalist fraternity of sensible and verified reporting and said, “A fact always remains a fact whether it goes in favour of the administration or not. But it helps the administration to take necessary actions. ‘

Mary Hazarika, Assistant Commissioner and DIPRO in-charge delivered the welcome speech and emphasized upon differentiating information from misinformation for proper reporting.

Naresh Das Kalita, pensioner journalist, attended the programme as the appointed speaker and delivered a fertile lecture upon the theme. Among others, Dilip Kumar Sharma, author and senior journalist, recited a poem composed upon the challenging task and difficult lives of the journalists. Nabajeet Pathak, Co-district Commissioner of West Goalpara, and Nani Das, social worker, among others were also present on the occasion.

