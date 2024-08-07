Drug-Addict Youth Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances at De-Addiction Center in Nagaon

NAGAON: Dipu Bora, a drug-addict youth of Nagaon Huzgaon village, was mysteriously found dead on Monday night at a privately run de-addiction centre located at Borbheti area on the outskirts of the small town while he was undergoing treatment.

It was reported that he was staying at the de-addiction centre for over a couple of weeks. The family members of the deceased youth visited him on Sunday. But the authority concerned of the de-addiction centre ‘Social Service Light Up Foundation’ did not allowed them to meet him. Surprisingly, they were suddenly informed later Monday night that he was no more. Since the mysterious death of the youth, Gulzar, the owner of the de-addiction centre has been absconding.

The family members of the deceased youth lodged a complaint at local Haibargaon police outpost, alleging that Gulzar and his associates were running the de-addiction centre flouting the governmental guidelines and institutions and urged the district police administration to initiate lawful action against the authority concerned of the de-addiction centre in this regard.

Meanwhile Haibargaon police arrested two associates of the de-addiction centre identified as Musharraf Ali and Nashibur Haque in connection with the mysterious death of the youth.

Also Read: Free Eye Check-Up Camp Held in Deroi Garden by Siu-Ka-Pha Hospital and ATTSA

Also watch: