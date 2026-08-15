‘Drug-Free Youth, Developed India’ campaign inspires students in Hojai to fight substance abuse

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A daylong district-level programme titled ‘Drug-Free Youth, Developed India’ was organised at Lanka Krishna Bora B Ed College by the Hojai District My Bharat Centre on Friday.

The event was held as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special appeal to create awareness among the youth against substance abuse and to build a drug-free India.

The programme began with the lighting of lamps in memory of Late artiste Zubeen Garg. Dr Mostafizur Rahman, Principal of the college, formally inaugurated the competitions and urged students to play an active role in building a drug-free society and nation.

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