Drugs worth Rs 2 crore seized, two persons arrested in Dholai, Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In yet successful operation, the Cachar police had seized narcotic substances worth Rs 2 crores and arrested two persons. Cachar SP Nomal Mahatta said that based on a credible intelligence his force had conducted a special operation on Saturday night at Manipuri market Islamabad, Bagha Bazaar in Dholai, recovered 31 soap cases containing suspected heroine weighing approximately 375 grams from the possession of two persons.

The apprehended accused persons had been Md Mojibur Rahman (27) and Hirumoni Laskar (27). Both were from Dholai area. Mahatta said, the consignment of the narcotics substance was illegally transported from Aizawl. The NDPS substances had been seized and sealed on the spot in presence of independent witnesses, the SP further added. The price of the narcotic substance in the black market is about 2 crores, he claimed.

