DTO office inaugurated at Bajali by Transport Minister Charan Boro

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: The newly-established office of the District Transport Officer (DTO), Bajali, was formally inaugurated in a grand ceremony held at the DTO office premises at Pathsala, marking a significant step forward in the district’s administrative development.

The office was inaugurated by Charan Boro, Minister of Transport, Government of Assam, who attended the event as the chief guest. The programme was also graced by Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Cabinet Minister of Assam, as the guest of honour.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Charan Boro expressed satisfaction over the establishment of the DTO office in Bajali, stating that it would significantly ease transportation-related services for local residents. He highlighted the government’s commitment to strengthening transport infrastructure and ensuring efficient public service delivery across the state.

Guest of honour Ranjeet Kumar Dass emphasized that the new office would bring administrative services closer to the people of Bajali district, reducing the need for citizens to travel long distances for transport-related work. He also appreciated the efforts of the Transport Department and district administration in making the project a reality.

On the occasion, Guneswar Bezbarua was appointed as the first District Transport Officer (DTO) of Bajali district. It was also announced that vehicles registered in Bajali district will bear the registration number series AS-16, officially recognizing Bajali as a separate transport district.

During the programme, Mridul Kumar Das, District Commissioner (DC) of Bajali, and Suman Chakraborty, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), along with several dignitaries, officials of the Transport Department, local representatives, and members of the public were present at the event.

The programme began at 12:00 noon and concluded with a vote of thanks. The inauguration of the DTO office is expected to enhance efficiency in vehicle registration, issuance of driving licences, and other transport-related services in the region.

