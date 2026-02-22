Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass inaugurates new Bajali Development Block Office

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Assam Cabinet Minister and MLA Ranjeet Kumar Dass inaugurated the newly constructed office building of the Bajali Development Block, marking a significant step toward strengthening local administrative infrastructure.

The new office building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. The previous structure, built several decades ago, had become dilapidated and was in poor condition. Recognizing the need for improved facilities, Minister Dass took the initiative to sanction and oversee the construction of the modern office building.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister stated that, as a Minister, he had done everything possible within his capacity. Over the past five years, he had dedicated himself wholeheartedly to the development of the Bajali constituency, and as a result, the area had witnessed considerable progress. He added that the new office, built with modern technology and infrastructure, would make the administrative system of the development block more efficient and responsive, ensuring smoother delivery of government schemes and services to the public.

Earlier in the day, Minister Dass laid the foundation stone for the repair and construction of boundary walls in 75 schools and Anganwadi centres under the Bajali Development Block. The project, funded under the 15th Finance Commission, involves an expenditure of Rs 1.10 crore.

He informed that similar repair works had been carried out in 130 schools last year, and this year's initiative would further strengthen infrastructure in educational institutions and Anganwadi centres across the region.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several distinguished personalities, including Bajali District Commissioner Mridul Kumar Das, Assam Saurav Award recipient Krishna Roy along with other elected representatives and officials.

Also Read: Union Budget Strengthens Peace, Development in Assam: Ranjeet Kumar Dass