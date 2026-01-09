Dudhnoi erupts in Nath-Yogi torchlight protest over reservation and rights

A CORRESPONDENT

DUDHNOI: Dudhnoi witnessed a massive protest on Tuesday as the indigenous Nath-Yogi community of Assam intensified its long-standing demands for full reserved category status, the formation of a Satellite Autonomous Council, and the protection of land rights.

The protest was organized under the joint leadership of the Assam Provincial Yogi Sammilani and the All Assam Nath-Yogi Students' Union. It received widespread support from several allied organizations, including the Goalpara District Nath-Yogi Sammilani, Yogi Women's Conference, Yogi Priests' Association, Youth Council, Nath-Yogi Sahitya Sabha, and other community bodies.

Nearly 5,000 men and women from the Nath-Yogi community participated in a massive torchlight (Jor) procession. The rally began in the evening from the Dudhnoi Janmandir premises, passed through Khelaram Mandir and Babupara, and returned to the starting point via National Highway 17. The program was inaugurated by Umesh Chandra Nath, President of the Goalpara District Yogi Sammilani. Protesters carried torches, banners, and placards while raising slogans that echoed through the streets of Dudhnoi, including:

"Our land, our rights!"

"Grant full reserved category status to Nath-Yogis!"

"Establish the Nath-Yogi Satellite Autonomous Council!"

"Stop exploitation and deprivation!"

Addressing the gathering, organizational leaders expressed deep frustration, stating that despite repeated appeals to the government, their legitimate demands have remained unaddressed. They emphasized that the granting of full reserved status and the establishment of an autonomous council are essential to safeguarding the socio-economic and cultural future of the indigenous Nath-Yogi community.

The leadership also issued a stern warning, stating that if the government continues to ignore their demands, the Nath-Yogi community will be compelled to launch a more intense and widespread "jongi andolan" in the days ahead.

