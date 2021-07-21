Dularai Boro Harimu Afad observes its 30th foundation day in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT



KOKRAJHAR: The Dularai Boro Harimu Afad (DBHA), a cultural organization of the Bodos, observed its 30th foundation day on Tuesday at its office premises, Baganshali in Kokrajhar town with a small function owing to COVID-19 protocol. The day was jointly observed by the central committee and Kokrajhar district committee of the DBHA.

As part of the programme, the president of the DBHA, Jogeswar Brahma hoisted the flag of the association while advisor Rupendra Basumatary paid floral tribute to martyrs followed by get-together. The programme was also attended by advisors Rahendranath Brahma, Benudhar Basumatary and other leaders of cultural organizations.

Talking to reporters, the president of the DBHA, Jogewar Brahma said that the association was formed way back in 1991 to work for the cause of development of Bodo culture and tradition. He said that the DBHA took the responsibility for finalization of Bodo folk instruments, folk music and dance in a scientific method for introducing in degree course. He also said that they had finalized the syllabus on Bodo folk music, dance and instrumentation up to 5th semester in three years' degree course and they were looking for finalization of syllabus up to university level.

Brahma said that the DBHA used to organize workshop for finalization of syllabus and adoption of scientific formation. He thanked all the leaders of district committees across the State for supporting them in finalization of syllabus and other works for the development of Bodo culture.

