Duliajan: Hatijan TE workers halt operations in protest against workers’ dismissal

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Hundreds of plantation workers of Hatijan tea estate, Duliajan, on Thursday staged a protest against the dismissal of six workers, demanding their immediate reinstatement.

The unrest began on November 4, after the management declared a formal lockout on November 8, following failed conciliation talks between the estate authorities and the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS). Despite multiple meetings held under the supervision of the Assistant Labour Commissioner, Dibrugarh, no resolution could be achieved.

According to the management, the six dismissed workers were allegedly involved in an assault on the estate manager in 2024. The incident led to a lockout on December 30, 2024, which was later lifted on January 9, 2025, after a tripartite agreement was reached ensuring no disciplinary actions would be taken. However, the management subsequently reopened the inquiry and terminated the six workers, citing internal findings.

The ACMS has strongly objected to the management’s unilateral decision, calling it a violation of the earlier settlement. The union also accused the management of mishandling the situation and provoking unrest among the workers.

On November 3, during another conciliation meeting, the situation escalated after the accused workers were alleged to have expressed anger towards the estate manager in the presence of labour officials and union leaders, leading to a breakdown of talks.

“The workers of Hatijan tea estate have voluntarily decided to suspend work until their dismissed colleagues are reinstated. Disputes may occur in any industry, but disciplinary actions are often carried out in a way that makes the workers the victims,” said Anthony Hemrom, Secretary of the ACMS Hatijan garden unit.

Extending solidarity to the agitating workers, the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) and the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) joined the demonstration held in front of the Duliajan Labour Commissioner’s office on Thursday. They urged the authorities to intervene for an amicable settlement and ensure the reinstatement of the six workers so that normal garden operations can resume.

