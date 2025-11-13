Thousands of Adivasis Stage Protest in Mushalpur Demanding ST Status and Wage Hike

Baksa: A massive protest broke out in Mushalpur, Baksa district of Assam, as thousands of Adivasis took to the streets demanding their long-pending inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list and better living conditions. The protestors also called for land ownership rights and a hike in daily wages for tea garden workers to ₹551.

The rally, named “Gon Hungkar” (People’s Roar), was organised jointly by several Adivasi and tea tribe organisations, including the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA), All Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) Tamulpur–Baksa units, Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, Tea Garden Primary Committees, Udalguri Youth Students’ Council, and the All Adivasi Women’s Students’ Association of Assam (AAWSAA).

Protesters marched from Bathouguri to the Durga Mandir playground in Mushalpur, carrying banners and shouting slogans such as “No ST, No Rest,” “We Want Land Patta,” and “BJP Go Back.” The large crowd reflected the community’s frustration over what they described as years of neglect and broken promises.

Leaders of the Adivasi organisations said that the community has been struggling for decades to be recognised as Scheduled Tribes, which would grant them access to reserved government benefits, education opportunities, and job quotas. They also mentioned the poor condition of tea garden workers, demanding a fair revision of daily wages and better working facilities.

Addressing the gathering, AASAA leaders warned the government that failure to meet their demands could have political consequences. “If the government does not act now, we will remember this during the 2026 Assembly elections,” said a protest leader.

The peaceful demonstration ended with an appeal for urgent intervention by both the state and central governments to address the Adivasi community’s long-awaited grievances and to ensure justice, equality, and dignity for all.