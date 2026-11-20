A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a strong display of public anger over the gruesome triple murder at Kamalabari in Duliajan, locals on Wednesday night drove the family members of prime accused Raju Das out of their rented residence and announced their expulsion from the locality. A large group of angry residents gathered outside the house where Das's family had been staying and forced his parents and two sisters to leave the premises. The move came amid widespread resentment following the brutal killing of retired Oil India Limited official Chandrakanta Bhuyan, his wife Eliza Bhuyan, and their daughter Niharika Bhuyan.

According to locals, their anger was further fuelled by the alleged insensitive behaviour of the accused's family members following the incident. They alleged that despite the horrific crime committed by their son, the family was playing loud music through loudspeakers and hosting a meat feast, which hurt the sentiments of people in the neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, the two accused in the case, Raju Das (30 years) and his accomplice Amir Das, who were remanded to seven days of police custody by a local court in Dibrugarh on Wednesday, have been taken to Duliajan police station for further investigation and interrogation.