Duliajan: Dibrugarh Police raided Hotel Prime Lane (Primeland Hotel) in Tinikunia, Tinsukia, on Monday night, as part of the Duliajan triple murder investigation. Officers are tracing a mystery woman who allegedly helped prime accused Raju Das and co-accused Amir Das flee and supplied them with beer after the November 16 killings.

The hotel search is part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of three members of the Bhuyan family at Kamalabari in Duliajan. Investigators seized hotel records as they examined the accused men's movements following the murders.

Police sources explained the purpose of the investigation during the reconstruction and searches.

“The exercise was undertaken to verify the sequence of events and corroborate details emerging during the investigation," they said.

The identity of the woman and the extent of her alleged involvement has not been determined yet.

The three victims were Chandrakanta Bhuyan, a retired Oil India Limited employee, his wife Eliza Bhuyan and their daughter Niharika Bhuyan.

The family was allegedly attacked at their residence in Kamalabari, Duliajan, on November 16. Raju Das, who was reportedly a tenant, and his cousin Amir Das are the prime accused and co-accused, respectively. The two men allegedly bludgeoned the family members to death using a hammer before fleeing.

Following the November 16 killings, Raju Das and Amir Das allegedly fled towards Tinsukia and boarded the Avadh Assam Express. Police arrested both accused near Simaluguri Railway Station on November 17, according to the supplied investigation timeline.

The two men are currently under seven-day police remand. Investigators are examining their movements and attempting to establish whether other people assisted them after the murders.

The hotel raid is one part of these efforts to verify their movements and identify possible accomplices. The investigation details point to an estimated debt of ₹4 lakh allegedly incurred by prime accused Raju Das through online gaming and betting.

Investigators have also recovered cash, jewellery and other items as part of the case. The reported seizure include ₹13,510 in cash and gold and silver ornaments valued at approximately ₹2.5 lakh. Police also seized three mobile phones, two umbrellas, clothes, a cutter and a screwdriver.

Dibrugarh Police are continuing the investigation with both accused in seven-day custody. The latest hotel search is aimed at corroborating the sequence of events following the murders.

Further findings from the investigation and the post-mortem examination are awaited.