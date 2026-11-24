Agartala: The Assam Rifles and Customs Department seized 800 bottles of codeine-based Eskuf cough syrup worth approximately ₹8 lakh in Tripura on Monday night. The joint operation, conducted in the Mungiakami area of Khowai district following an intelligence tip-off, also resulted in the impounding of a Mahindra Bolero vehicle.

According to the Assam Rifles' official press release, intelligence inputs from the Assam Rifles Field Intelligence Unit (ARFIU) and Wireless Experimental Unit (WEU) led to the operation.

The security personnel recovered 800 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup, estimated to be worth ₹8 lakh. The operation also resulted in the impounding of one Mahindra Bolero allegedly associated with the consignment.

The seized pharmaceutical products and vehicle were subsequently handed over to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.

The Assam Rifles said the operation demonstrated its commitment to preventing illegal pharmaceutical trafficking in the Northeast.

"The operation reaffirms Assam Rifles commitment to curbing illegal pharmaceutical trafficking and safeguarding the youth of the Northeast."

The force also stated that the action reflected its continued coordination with partner agencies to disrupt illegal pharmaceutical trafficking networks operating in the region.

The Customs Department is responsible for the formal legal proceedings and investigation following the seizure.

The latest Mungiakami seizure follows another major recovery of Eskuf cough syrup in Tripura's Khowai district in October 2026. The authorities seized 1,500 bottles of Eskuf syrup valued at approximately ₹15 lakh in Singicherra, Khowai district.

The two seizures indicate repeated recoveries of the same pharmaceutical product in the district within less than a month. In another seizure reported in the Mungiakami area during October, authorities recovered 340 kg of ganja.

These incidents form the background to intensified surveillance against suspected cross-border pharmaceutical smuggling in Tripura's Khowai district.

Following Monday's operation, the Customs Department received the seized 800 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup and the impounded Mahindra Bolero for legal proceedings.

According to the supplied operational information, Customs authorities have initiated an investigation to trace the trafficking network behind the consignment.

The investigation is expected to focus on establishing the network responsible for moving the pharmaceutical products. The Assam Rifles said its coordination with partner agencies would remain part of efforts to disrupt illegal pharmaceutical trafficking in the Northeast.