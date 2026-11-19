Duliajan: Dibrugarh Police took prime accused Raju Das to the Bhuyan family's residence in Kamalabari, Duliajan, on Thursday, November 19, for a crime scene recreation in the Kamalabari triple murder case. The move follows a seven-day police remand granted by the Sessions Court, Dibrugarh, as investigators examine the alleged motive behind the killing of three family members.

Dibrugarh Police conducted the crime scene recreation on Thursday as part of their investigation into Case No. 227/26, registered at Duliajan Police Station.

The exercise is intended to help investigators examine the sequence of events surrounding the deaths of retired Oil India Limited official Chandrakanta Bhuyan, his wife Eliza Bhuyan and their daughter Niharika Bhuyan.

Raju Das, 30, a resident of Kamalabari and a painter by profession, is the prime accused in the case. Police allege that he planned the robbery and involved co-accused Amir Das, a plumber from Sonari.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Dibrugarh, Nirmal Ghosh, is overseeing the investigation.

Addressing a press conference in Dibrugarh, ASP Nirmal Ghosh said investigators had identified an alleged online betting debt as a possible motive behind the crime.

Ghosh said, "During investigation, we found out that Raju Das had allegedly lost around ₹4 lakh, borrowed from his father, in online betting. To repay the debt, he planned a robbery and roped in Amir."

According to the investigating officer, the alleged financial loss led Das to plan a robbery with the involvement of Amir Das.

Police have also recovered gold ornaments and ₹13,510 in cash during the investigation.

The triple murder took place on Monday morning, November 16, when the three Bhuyan family members were fatally attacked inside their Kamalabari residence. According to the investigation details provided by police, the victims were attacked with a hammer and an iron rod.

Police used CCTV footage to track Raju Das and Amir Das. Both accused were arrested at Simaluguri Railway Station on November 17 while allegedly attempting to flee to Bengaluru via Guwahati.

The arrests followed coordinated efforts involving Dibrugarh Police, Charaideo Police and the Government Railway Police.

With Raju Das now in seven-day police custody, investigators are continuing their interrogation and examining the crime scene recreation findings.

Police intend to verify the sequence of events and investigate whether any additional individuals were involved in the crime.

The investigation will continue before the police submit the charge sheet in Case No. 227/26.