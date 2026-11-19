Silchar: The Fourth Foreigners Tribunal in Silchar, Assam, on Thursday, has declared five members of a Cachar family Indian citizens while classifying its 75-year-old head, Mohanlal Das, as a "streamline foreigner", barring him from voting for 10 years.

Tribunal member Ranjan Roy delivered the fresh opinion, following a Gauhati High Court-directed review of three cases involving the Das family of Saidpur village in Katigorah, Cachar district.

The five members recognized as Indian citizens were Pramila Das and her children Pushpabala, Sumanbala, Sudhan and Madhu Das. However, the tribunal retained the foreigner classification for Mohanlal Das.

In its written order, tribunal member Ranjan Roy stated, "OP (opposite party) Mohan Lal Das is a streamline foreigner…. Puspa Bala Das, Suman Bala Das, Sudhan Das (Sredham Das) and Madhu Das are the sons and daughter of Pramila Das and are found Indians, not foreigners."

Mohanlal Das had claimed that he entered India in 1964. However, the tribunal found that his submitted evidence did not establish his claimed date of entry.

The documents included a 1967 land deed and voter records from 1970 onwards. His claim of a 1964 entry could not be established through the available records. The tribunal placed him in the category of people who entered India between 1966 and 1971. Consequently, the classification carries a 10-year restriction on his voting rights.

The citizenship proceedings began in 2006 following references by the Cachar Superintendent of Police (Border).

In May 2022, the tribunal had declared all six family members foreigners because they submitted unverified photocopies instead of original documents.

The family challenged the decision before the Gauhati High Court. In September 2022, the High Court ordered a fresh review, allowing the family to present original documents.

During the subsequent proceedings, the family submitted at least 16 records, including a 1966 electoral roll, a 1967 land deed and voter lists from 1970.

Evidence concerning Pramila Das's family lineage played an important role in the fresh adjudication.

Her brother established their father's pre-1966 presence through a 1966 electoral roll. The tribunal accepted the evidence supporting Pramila's citizenship claim and consequently recognised her four children as Indian citizens.

The three related cases were considered together during the fresh proceedings.

Advocate Dharmananda Deb, who represented the family alongside advocate Debasmita Som, described the ruling as an important outcome after the prolonged proceedings.

Speaking to reporters after the decision, Deb said,

"This is one of the landmark judgments where the members brought three cases, which were similar, together and declared a positive opinion."

The verdict concludes a 20-year citizenship dispute for the family members whose claims were accepted, while Mohanlal Das continues to face the 10-year voting restriction.