Durga Puja celebrations begin in Kalaigaon, remembering Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: Along with the rest of the country, people of Kalaigaon have started to observe Durga Puja from Sunday. The festival is being held at 29 places throughout the Kalaigaon area this year where they have decorated their mandaps in different themes. The Bhehguri Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee started their celebration of the festival with a cleanliness drive on the inaugural day on Sunday. All colourful programmes have been cancelled this year due to the demise of Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg.

The Bhehguri Durga Puja Committee organized a drawing competition, recitation competition, and quiz competition among the children on Sunday.

A floral tribute was also organized by the puja committee for Zubeen Garg at the premises of Durga Mandir on Monday. Police personnel are on high alert to control the law and order situation in the area during the celebration.

