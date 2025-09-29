Divine Blessings and Cultural Pride Mark Start of 37th Durga Puja in Boko

Guwahati: The 37th edition of the Bongaon Sarbajanin Durga Puja commenced with spiritual fervour and cultural pride on Mahasashthi, as Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi inaugurated the celebrations with a heartfelt tribute to late Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg by garlanding his portrait at the Puja pandal.

Following the tribute, the MP offered prayers to Goddess Durga, invoking blessings for peace, prosperity, and unity among the people of Assam. Her presence set a tone of respect and cultural remembrance as the festival began in earnest.