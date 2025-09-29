Divine Blessings and Cultural Pride Mark Start of 37th Durga Puja in Boko

Guwahati: The 37th edition of the Bongaon Sarbajanin Durga Puja commenced with spiritual fervour and cultural pride on Mahasashthi, as Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi inaugurated the celebrations with a heartfelt tribute to late Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg by garlanding his portrait at the Puja pandal.
Following the tribute, the MP offered prayers to Goddess Durga, invoking blessings for peace, prosperity, and unity among the people of Assam. Her presence set a tone of respect and cultural remembrance as the festival began in earnest.
Adding to the festive spirit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a ₹10,000 grant for all registered Durga Puja committees across the state, including Bongaon’s. The initiative aims to encourage the continuation of Assam’s vibrant cultural and devotional practices.
The Bongaon Puja Committee expressed gratitude for the government’s support, as this year’s celebration blends spiritual devotion with homage to the icons who shaped Assam’s cultural landscape.
The festivities will continue throughout the Navratri week, drawing devotees and visitors from across the region.