Durga Puja Unites Communities Across Assam with Festive Fervor

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HAFLONG: Along with the rest of the country, Durga Puja is being celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in Maibang, the historic capital of the Dimasa kingdom in Dima Hasao district. A total of six puja pandals have been set up across the town to mark the grand festival, which has brought people together in a spirit of devotion and festivity. Among the prominent celebrations are those organised by the Damadi Hawar and Railway Puja Committees. Speaking to media persons, members of both committees expressed their happiness over the successful preparation for the festival. They highlighted the enthusiasm of the devotees and the collective efforts made to organise the puja.

KALAIGAON: Along with the rest of the country, people across Kalaigaon began celebrating Durga Puja with traditional fervour and enthusiasm from Friday. This year, the festival is being observed at 33 locations across the greater Kalaigaon area, drawing large numbers of devotees and visitors. Among the prominent celebrations, the Bhehguri Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee marked the inaugural day with a cleanliness drive, highlighting the importance of community participation and environmental awareness. Later in the evening, the newly constructed Puja Mandir was formally inaugurated by Babul Boro, Chairman of the Majarchunba Village Council Development Committee (VCDC). The Maha Saptami rituals commenced on Saturday with traditional puja and arati conducted by the temple priest. Hundreds of devotees gathered in the early hours to offer Pushpanjali and seek the blessings of Goddess Durga for peace, prosperity and well-being.

AZARA: The Kukurmara Anchalik Sarbajanin Durga Puja in South Kamrup is marking its golden jubilee year with an 11-day programme that commenced on October 11. A grand cultural procession was organised on Maha Sasthi, featuring various cultural troupes showcasing the rich cultural heritage and traditions of South Kamrup. The procession was formally inaugurated by Palasbari MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya. Addressing the gathering, MLA Baishya expressed gratitude to those who had been associated with the establishment and growth of the Durga Puja over the past five decades. He also announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh from his MLA fund for the construction of a community hall for the puja committee. The golden jubilee celebrations began on October 11 with the hoisting of 50 flags in the morning, followed by the lighting of 50 earthen lamps by distinguished personalities in the evening. Subsequently, the Phulkumari Bora Memorial Cultural Stage was inaugurated by its donor, Mrigendra Kumar Bora.

NALBARI: The historic Billeswar Devalaya at Belsor in Assam’s Nalbari district has been adorned with spectacular illuminations ahead of the Sharadiya Durga Puja, transforming the temple premises into a dazzling sight. The vibrant display of lights has enhanced the beauty of the historic shrine, creating a festive atmosphere filled with devotion, joy, and spiritual fervour. Billeswar Devalaya holds a special place in the religious and cultural life of the region. Every year, the temple witnesses a large gathering of devotees during the annual Durga Puja celebrations, with people from Nalbari and neighbouring areas visiting the shrine to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. One of the significant highlights of this year’s celebrations was the ceremonial arrival of ‘Ramkol,’ regarded as a symbolic representation associated with Goddess Durga at the temple’s Durga Puja, on the night of Maha Shasthi.

HOJAI: Pomp and gaiety marked Maha Saptami, the second day of Durga Puja festivities, as thousands of devotees and visitors thronged streets and pandals across Hojai district on Saturday. From the early hours of the day, devotees gathered at elaborately decorated puja pandals to offer prayers to Goddess Durga and her four children amid an atmosphere of devotion and festivity. More than 300 Durga Puja pandals have been set up across Hojai district, including over 50 pandals within the Hojai Municipal area. This year, several puja committees have attracted large crowds with innovative themes and artistic displays. Among the major attractions is the Adarsha Durga Puja Samity, renowned for its iconic 18-handed Goddess Durga idol. This year, the committee has constructed a grand replica of the Hawa Mahal, drawing a steady stream of visitors. The historic Hojai Durga Bari Puja, which has been celebrated since 1935, continues to uphold its long-standing tradition by performing all rituals in accordance with Vedic customs. The puja remains one of the district’s most revered religious celebrations.

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