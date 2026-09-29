E-rickshaw driver jailed for attempted sexual assault in Assam's Nalbari district

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Tension prevailed in Latima village under Ghograpar police station in Assam's Nalbari district on Sunday following an alleged attempt to sexually assault a Class VIII student at her residence. According to Ghograpar police, the accused has been identified as Ruhul Ali (30 years), son of Jahur Ali of Barjawari Hati village under Ghograpar police station. He is an e-rickshaw driver.

Police said that the accused allegedly entered the minor girl's house without permission and took her into a room, where he allegedly attempted to sexually assault her. The girl reportedly managed to escape from the room. The girl's family later lodged a complaint at Ghograpar police station.

Police launched a search operation for the accused under the leadership of Ghograpar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rana Bhuyan. After reportedly remaining absconding since the incident, Ruhul Ali surrendered before the police on Monday.

A case was registered, and the accused was subsequently produced before the appropriate authority and sent to jail custody.

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