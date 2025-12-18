Earthquake mock drill and emergency management exercise held in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A three-day Revenue Circle Emergency Management Exercise (RCMEx) and NDMA Mock Exercise are being conducted on December 15, 16, and 18.

The inaugural session on December 15 was organized at the District Library from 10 am through online mode by the ASDMA (Assam Disaster Management Authority) followed by four parallel sessions conducted at DRDA Training Hall (Jagriti Hall), District Training Hall (DC Office), District Library, and Dibrugarh East Revenue Circle Office.

On December 16, a tabletop exercise was conducted at the District Library from 9.30 am. The programme was hosted by NDMA through an online link. On December 18, a mock exercise will be conducted on a major earthquake scenario of M 7.9 at Govt Boys Higher Secondary School, VG Hospital, and Dibrugarh East Revenue Circle Office during daytime at 9 am and at Sohum Junction Mall of RKB Path during nighttime at 4.30 pm to 5.00 pm.

The staging area/assembly point will be Chowkidinghee playground where all the responders and resources of the mock drill will be stationed on the final day of the mock drill exercise.

Also Read: Assam: Nagaon Conducts Flood Management Mock Drill as Part of National Disaster Preparedness Exercise