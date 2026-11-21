Guwahati: Eastern Railway has warned passengers against talking loudly on mobile phones or playing audio through speakers on trains and railway premises, threatening penalties of up to ₹1,000 under the Railways Act, 1989. Issued from its Kolkata headquarters on Friday, the directive covers all four divisions and aims to prevent disturbances to fellow passengers.

Eastern Railway issued the directive extending the noise-control instructions across its four divisions. The warning applies to passengers talking loudly on mobile phones and those playing music, videos or other audio through phone speakers inside trains and stations.

The railway authority said such behaviour inconveniences other travellers and disrupts the peaceful atmosphere inside railway compartments, particularly air-conditioned coaches.

In its Kolkata press release, Eastern Railway stated, "Such activities often cause inconvenience to fellow passengers and disturb the peaceful atmosphere in railway compartments, particularly in AC coaches. The provision prescribes a fine of up to ₹1,000 and/or imprisonment for a term of up to six months."

The directive calls on passengers to use earphones and keep their mobile phones on silent mode. The action is linked to Section 145(2) of the Railways Act, 1989, as amended through the Jan Vishwas Act.

Under the provision outlined in Eastern Railway's directive, first-time offenders can face a fine of up to ₹1,000, removal from railway premises and forfeiture of their ticket or pass.

Passengers who repeat the offence after receiving a warning may face more serious consequences. These include simple imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of up to ₹5,000, or both.

The penalties are intended to address behaviour that disturbs other passengers during rail journeys.

Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs), who serve as on-board commercial staff, are authorised to impose penalties under the directive.

Passengers experiencing disturbances can also report complaints through Indian Railways' helpline 139, the RailMadad portal or on-duty TTEs.

The complaint channels give passengers options to report loud phone conversations and speaker-mode audio during their journeys.

Eastern Railway's announcement follows a similar directive issued by Southern Railway on October 6, 2026.

The Railway Board had issued the initial noise-control advisory, following which railway zones began implementing measures to address complaints about loud audio and conversations in enclosed train compartments.

Eastern Railway is now extending the instructions across its four divisions, with enforcement effective immediately. It has also directed its divisions to conduct regular public awareness announcements in regional languages, Hindi and English.

These announcements will ask passengers to avoid playing audio through phone speakers, use earphones and keep their devices on silent mode. The initiative is intended to make passengers aware of the rules and encourage considerate behaviour inside trains and at railway stations.

With the directive now in force, passengers travelling across Eastern Railway's four divisions are being advised to keep phone conversations quiet and avoid disturbing fellow travellers.