ECI appointed Shailesh Kumar Yadav as Police Observer for Rangia

A CORRESPONDENT



RANGIA: Shailesh Kumar Yadav, a 93 batch IPS Officer, has been appointed as the Police Observer for Rangia Election District by the Election Commission of India. According to the DEO-cum-SDO Civil Rangia, Swapneel Paul, the Observer will look after 56 no. Kamalpur and 57 no. Rangia Assembly Constituencies under Rangia Election District. Shailesh Kumar Yadav arrived on Thursday at Rangia Election District. He will be available for all concerned at Circuit House of Rangia Subdivision at 4 pm or in his mobile phone number 9864187749, the DEO said.

