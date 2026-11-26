Guwahati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against retired Assam Public Works (Roads) Department executive engineer Md. Chamed Ali and his wife, Parbeen Sultana, over alleged money laundering involving ₹3.08 crore. Filed on November 21, 2026, before the Special Court (PMLA) in Guwahati, the complaint was announced by the agency on November 25.

The Directorate of Enforcement initiated its investigation following an FIR registered by the Assam Police Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

According to the allegations in the case, Ali accepted bribes from contractors in exchange for clearing their bills while serving in the Public Works (Roads) Department of the Assam government.

The ED's complaint names both Ali and his wife, Parbeen Sultana, as accused. The agency has invoked Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The ED's investigation calculated the family's known sources of income at ₹2.01 crore between January 2000 and February 2021.

However, the agency found that total expenditure and investments during the same assessment period amounted to ₹5.09 crore. Based on these figures, the alleged disproportionate assets stood at ₹3.08 crore, representing 152.96% of the family's known income.

The agency also provisionally attached properties worth ₹3.06 crore on February 4, 2026.

These figures form the financial basis of the alleged money laundering case against the retired engineer and his wife.

The Enforcement Directorate confirmed that its Guwahati office had filed the prosecution complaint before the Special Court.

The agency stated, "ED, Guwahati has filed a Prosecution Complaint on 21.11.2026 under PMLA, 2002 before the Special Court (PMLA), Guwahati against Md. Chamed Ali, Rtd. Executive Engineer, PWRD, Govt. of Assam, and his wife Smt. Parbeen Sultana, for taking bribes from contractors to clear their bills..."

The statement identified the alleged receipt of bribes from contractors as the underlying issue behind the investigation.

According to the supplied case details, Md. Chamed Ali joined government service in 1990 and retired on February 28, 2021. He served as an executive engineer in the Public Works (Roads) Department of the Assam government.

The ED's assessment of known family income, expenditure and investments covers the period from January 2000 to February 2021, ending around the time of his retirement.

The prosecution complaint has been filed before the Special Court (PMLA), Additional CBI Court No. 3, Guwahati, Assam. With the complaint submitted under Sections 3 and 4 of the PMLA, the court will proceed with the process of taking cognizance and the subsequent trial.

The ED's filing marks the next stage of the proceedings against Md. Chamed Ali and Parbeen Sultana. The allegations will be examined through the judicial process.