Guwahati: Guwahati will host the Asomi Saras Mela 2026 from November 27 to December 11, bringing together rural women entrepreneurs and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from across India at the Veterinary Science College Ground in Khanapara. Organized by the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) and the Union Ministry of Rural Development, the 15-day event will feature approximately 300 stalls.

The Asomi Saras Mela 2026 will run for 15 days, beginning Friday, November 27, and concluding Friday, December 11, at the Veterinary Science College Ground in Khanapara, Guwahati.

According to the event schedule publicized by Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, ASRLM and the Panchayat & Rural Development Department of the Assam government are organizing the programme.

The daily cultural evenings will take place between 5 PM and 9 PM. Visitor admission will be free, allowing people to explore the marketplace and attend the scheduled evening programmes.

The national marketplace will feature around 300 stalls representing rural entrepreneurs and Self-Help Groups from different parts of India.

ASRLM said the Saras Mela provides rural artisans and women entrepreneurs with a platform to display their products, establish market connections and advance sustainable livelihoods.

The initiative will bring products made by rural women entrepreneurs into a shared marketplace, offering participants an opportunity to showcase their work to visitors.

The event will provide access to products presented by participating groups from across the country for visitors.

The Union Ministry of Rural Development is supporting the national initiative, while ASRLM is serving as the implementing agency. The Panchayat & Rural Development Department of the Assam government is also supervising the state-level arrangements.

Atul Bora, Assam's Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, Border Protection & Development, and Implementation of Assam Accord, publicized the event schedule.

Preparations have also involved senior state officials. Dr. J. B. Ekka, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary of the Panchayat & Rural Development Department, chaired a stakeholder preparatory meeting alongside Nibedan Das Patowary, State Mission Director of ASRLM.

The preparations follow the previous Asomi Saras Mela edition held in February–March 2026 at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati. That edition featured more than 250 Self-Help Group stalls, according to the supplied event background.

For the upcoming Khanapara edition, Dr. J. B. Ekka and Nibedan Das Patowary convened a coordination meeting with department heads to finalise logistics and programming. The preparations are aimed at facilitating the 15-day event and its approximately 300 stalls.

ASRLM has described the Saras Mela as an opportunity for rural artisans and women entrepreneurs to display their goods, develop market connections and support sustainable livelihoods.

By bringing approximately 300 stalls together in Guwahati, the 2026–27 edition will provide participating Self-Help Groups with a national marketplace to present their products.

The event will run from November 27 to December 11, with free visitor admission and cultural programmes scheduled every evening from 5 PM to 9 PM.