Education Minister Ranoj Pegu distributes Appreciation Letters, Cheques in Kamrup

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A district-level appreciation letter and cheque distribution ceremony for cook-cum-helpers engaged under the PM POSHAN programme was held at PM SHRI Fulguri Anchalik School under Rani Education Block on Monday in the presence of State Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu.

A total of 123 cook-cum-helpers from the Rani Education Block received appreciation letters and cheques in recognition of their dedicated service and contribution towards the successful implementation of the PM POSHAN programme across Kamrup district.

Earlier, Minister Dr Pegu inaugurated a newly constructed polyhouse at the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office complex in Kamrup in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra. The polyhouse was constructed at a cost of Rs 8.34 lakh under an initiative of the district administration and the Agriculture Department.

Also Read: Ranoj Pegu Distributes Scholarships to 1.66 Lakh ST Students