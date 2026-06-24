Assam: Nagaon University Holds First Academic Meet, Signs MoUs with Colleges

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Internal Quality assurance Cell (IQAC) of Nagaon University organised its 1st academic meet on Monday with the principals of various colleges of Nagaon district under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor, Hitesh Deka, with the objective of strengthening academic cooperation, collaborative research, and institutional partnership between the university and the colleges. The meeting was attended by 16 principals from different colleges of Nagaon district who interacted on a range of issues relating to academic collaboration, research, extension, student and faculty exchange, internship, entrepreneurship development, and the overall development of higher education in the region. A significant outcome of the programme was the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Nagaon University and the participating colleges for collaborative development.

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