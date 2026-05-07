Educational visit on water quality monitoring organised for Golaghat College Students

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GOLAGHAT: A field-based educational visit on water quality monitoring and microbiological contamination was organized under the Jal Jeevan Mission for students of Golaghat Commerce College (Autonomous) on Wednesday. The programme aimed to provide practical exposure to students on testing and analysis of drinking water quality. A total of 28 students from MCom 2nd Semester and MA (Geography) 2nd Semester participated in the visit to the District Level Laboratory (PHED), Golaghat Division.

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