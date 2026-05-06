BOKAKHAT: Wild elephant damages houses, school in Golaghat’s Bogamati area

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In the Bogamati area under the Bakial Forest Range near Numaligarh in Golaghat district, the menace of wild elephants has once again created panic among residents. On Sunday night, a wild elephant entered Rongbong No. 3 and destroyed two houses. According to reports, the houses of Rongai Das and Babul Das were demolished. When the people tried to drive the elephant away, it reportedly charged at them. On Saturday night as well, the same elephant entered the premises of Bogamati Primary School, breaking windows and damaging several items inside the school.

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