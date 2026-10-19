Educationist Shovan Chandra Saikia’s 78th birthday celebrated in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The 78th birthday of educationist Shovan Chandra Saikia, retired vice-principal of Kamargaon College, was celebrated at Gyananidhi Library in Bongaon under the initiative of a group of his well-wishers.

On the occasion, the educationist’s 19th book, titled “The Vocabulary of Words and Letters in the Chari Puthis Through the Perspective of Numerology,” was formally released.

The programme began with a recitation of a poem by his granddaughter, Aradhya Jonak. Devangan Bora, joint secretary of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, formally unveiled the book.

Those present extended their warm wishes to the scholar of Sankari literature on his 78th birthday. The well-wishers prayed for his long life and expressed the hope that he would live to be a centenarian in recognition of his lifelong dedication to education, literature and social welfare.

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