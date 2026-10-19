Veteran Assamese Singer Binapani Gogoi Borgohain Passes Away

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Veteran singer Binapani Gogoi Borgohain, a recipient of the Assam Government’s artist pension and a respected figure in the cultural sphere, passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dibrugarh.

Borgohain, a resident of Gohain Gaon in Chunpora, Hahchara, had been suffering from age-related ailments and respiratory complications for some time. She was in her eighties at the time of her demise.

Known for her melodious voice and exceptional singing talent, Borgohain had the opportunity to associate with legendary artists such as Dilip Sharma, Sudakshina Sharma and Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. Her voice was often compared to that of renowned Assamese singer Dipali Borthakur.

In recognition of her contribution to music, she received a one-time artist pension from the Assam Government in 2004. Despite her talent and association with eminent personalities in the music world, she remained a low-profile artist who stayed away from publicity.

Her demise has been widely regarded as an irreparable loss to the cultural fraternity of Sivasagar and the state’s music community. Her contributions to Assamese music and her association with some of the most celebrated names in the field will be remembered.

A devout woman and senior cultural activist, Borgohain is survived by five sons and daughters-in-law, five married daughters and sons-in-law, grandchildren, and numerous other relatives.

Her passing has cast a pall of gloom among her family members, well-wishers and admirers of Assamese music.

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