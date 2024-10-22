Educationist Tuwaram Khanikar Unveils Felicitation Book 'Seuj Ratna' Honoring Rupan Chandra Gogoi

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: A person becomes great by dispersing his personality throughout society, living among society, and contributing to society, not by acquiring wealth and material possessions. This was stated by noted educationist Tuwaram Khanikar while unveiling “Abhinondan gantha” (felicitation book) “Seuj Ratna” written on the life and work of noted educationist and former principal of Khanamukh HS school Rupan Chandra Gogoi on Saturday at Khanamukh Anchalik Sri Sankardev Krishiti Kala Kendra. The meeting was chaired by retired principal Purnananda Lahon. In the meeting Dr. Anil Kumar Gogoi, former principal, Jhanji Hem Nath Sarma College took part as a distinguished guest. The meeting started with a borgeet performed by Olimpriya Gogoi while Dr.Arun Mahanta, noted physician and president, Seuj Ratna Editorial Board delivered the welcomed speech. In the function a good number of organizations of greater Khanamukh area felicitated him.

