Dr. Pitambar Dev Goswami to Receive 2024 Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Xanhati Award on November 5 in Golaghat

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: The prestigious “Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Xanhati Award” will be given away to Dr. Pitambar Dev Goswami, Xatradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Xatra, who has continued his lifelong efforts for the culture, spirituality and integration of Assam for the year 2024 on the occasion of Bhupen Hazarika’s death anniversary on November 5 at Golaghat. In a press statement, president and secretary of Golaghat AASU Mintu Gogoi and Siranjeeb Bora and Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Smriti Raksha Samiti’s president Dr. Putul Saikia, working president Rajumoni Bezbaruah and secretary Diganta Kr. Bhuyan said that this award will be given away by the Bhupen Hazarika Smriti Rakshya Samiti and Students’ Union by observing Bhupen Hazarika’s death anniversary with a day-long programme on the particular date at the premises of AASU office building. Notably, this award was given to artesian Biren Singha on the year 2013, Robiram Brahma on 2014, Birubala Rabha on 2015, Dhanada Pathak on 2016, Surjya Das on 2017 , Limsay Timung in 2018, Shivsaran Das in 2019, Umakant Bairagi in 2021, Tarawati Milli in 2022, eminent botanist and folk culturist Dr. Padmeshwar Gogoi in 2023. This year, the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Xanhati Award 2024 will be given to Dr. Pitambar Dev Goswami, Xatradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Xatra for his lifelong efforts for the culture, spirituality and integration of Assam.

