Assam Police Arrest 330 in Statewide Crackdown on Fraud Call Rackets

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a coordinated statewide crackdown against fraudsters and impersonators, around 330 people were arrested across Assam since the wee hours of Saturday for allegedly cheating people through fraudulent calls and messages.

Speaking to the media at Police Headquarters, Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh said, "Following directions from Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, we were analysing people who were involved in various frauds, such as luring people with the promise of settling police cases, impersonating police officials and advocates, threatening people over the phone and extracting money, and till now we have arrested 330 people."

"Many of them used to loiter near police stations and trap people coming for registration of their complaints with the assurance of fast-tracking them and getting their work done without any hassle. Some of the accused were also dealing in stolen goods," the DGP added.

"Most arrests were made in the Cachar district, and barring a few districts such as Sadiya and Majuli, arrests were made in all other places in the crackdown," Mr Singh said.

He added that the Chief Minister had instructed the police to carry out this special crackdown.

"After technical analysis of the information against the accused is acquired, ground verification is needed to ensure that the fraudsters are nabbed. There are instances where phone numbers registered in other names are used by them," the DGP said.

"Our aim is to ensure that the general public is not harassed by such frauds. Investigations into all cases are going on, and legal procedure will follow," Mr Singh said.

Eight to 10 people have been traced outside Assam, including in cities such as Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and they will also be brought under the police net soon.

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