Eight candidates file nomination papers for Boithalangso LAC

A CORRESPONDENT



DONKAMUKAM: On the last day of filing nomination, Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Augustine Enghee filed nomination papers at Hamren before the Returning Officer, in presence of hundreds of supporters.

Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) candidate Bikram Hanse, independent candidate Reena Beypi, CPI (ML) candidate Protima Engheepi, ASDC candidate Sarsing Engleng, APHLC candidate Bikram Hanse and NPP candidate Welcome Teron also filed their nomination papers. BJP candidate Rupsing Teron had filed his nomination on the first day. So, there are total eight candidates in fray for the Boithalangso LAC in the forthcoming assembly polls. In order to woo voters, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has opened a booth committee office at Mailoo as well as at Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong.

