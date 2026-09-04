Eight-Year-Old Kuhy Deka Captivates Devotees with Soulful Nagara Naam in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: At just eight years of age, young artiste Kuhy Deka of Kakoya village in Nalbari district has been winning the hearts of devotees with her melodious and captivating performances of Nagara Naam, a traditional devotional folk art of Assam. Kuhy recently attracted widespread attention with her performance at the 23rd Annual Hom Yajna held at Nalbari Satra and Shiva Mandir in Nalbari’s Chowk Bazar area.

Her melodious voice, expressive performance, and well-coordinated body movements during the presentation of Nagara Naam left the audience deeply impressed. Kuhy is a child performer and pathika (lead singer) of the ‘Krishnasevak Suwali Nagara Naam Dal’ of Deka Chuburi in Kakoya, Nalbari.

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