Emotional Tributes Paid to Nagara Naam Artiste Nishamoni Haloi in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A public tribute programme was organised on Sunday in memory of talented Bihu dancer and popular Nagara Naam artiste Nishamoni Haloi on the occasion of her one-month death anniversary. The programme was held at the premises of the famous Koliya Gosai Temple at Haribhanga village under Tihu circle in Nalbari district.

The event was organised by the Bhaskarjyoti Huchori Dal with support from locals. The programme began with the lighting of lamps and floral tributes before the portrait of the Late artist. Tributes were also paid to renowned Nagara Naam artiste Ramcharan Bharali, music legend Bhupen Hazarika, noted singer Zubeen Garg, and internationally acclaimed flautist Dipak Sarma.

An emotional atmosphere prevailed when Nishamoni Haloi’s parents, Ramen Haloi and Geetamoni Haloi, participated in the tribute ceremony, leaving many attendees in tears.

Also Read: Garima Saikia Garg Pays Emotional Tribute at Zubeen Garden in Nagaon