Assam: Bangladeshi Youth Living Under Fake Identity for 12 Years Arrested by Hailakandi Police

Silchar: A Bangladeshi youth, residing in various parts of India with fake identity for the last 12 years, was finally apprehended from Lala by the Hailakandi police. The 30 years old Mohammad Siyam Uddin, a resident of Kanaighat in Sylhet district, crossed the border illegally 12 years back. After staying in Guwahati for a few months, Siyam went to Bengaluru and worked there for a long period. During his stay in Bengaluru, Siyam came into contact with Sabbit Ahmed Chowdhury of Lala and eventually he arrived in Hailakandi. Feigning himself as a foster son, Sabbir’s father Taz Uddin Chowdhury, Siyam procured PAN and Aadhaar card. However, he came under the radar of Hailakandi police and finally he was arrested. On the basis of Siyam’s statement Taz Uddin Chowdhury was also arrested for illegally providing shelter to a Bangladeshi trespasser.

Also Read: All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam Stages Protest in Dibrugarh, Demands ST Status for Adivasis

Also Watch: