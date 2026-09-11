Elderly Nalbari Woman Forced to Beg as Family Misses Out on Key Government Welfare Schemes

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A heartbreaking scene in Barnibari under Barkhetri constituency of Nalbari district has drawn public attention, with an impoverished woman reportedly forced to beg for survival while holding the hand of her married daughter.

Shakuntala Kaivarta, a resident of the Kaivarta local-ity under Kakuya-Barnibari Gaon Panchayat No. 55, is struggling to support her family amid severe financial and health-related difficulties. According to locals, her husband is mentally unwell, leaving the responsibility of running the family largely on Shakuntala. She herself is physically ill and depends on a wheelchair for mobility.

What has particularly distressed locals is the family's alleged lack of access to government welfare schemes. According to them, the family has so far not received benefits under schemes such as Orunodoi and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, despite their vulnerable economic condition.

Locals have appealed to the Nalbari district administration and the State Government to take a humanitarian view of the family's condition and ensure that Shakuntala receives necessary medical assistance and all eligible government welfare benefits at the earliest.

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