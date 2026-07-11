Elderly Woman Alleges Harassment, Delay in NH-17 Land Compensation in Boko

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Bharati Kalita, a 72-year-old resident of Borpara village under Boko revenue circle, has publicly accused the local administration of harassment and negligence in connection with compensation for her legally owned land acquired for the expansion of National Highway 17.

Kalita, widow of Late Parama Kalita, addressed a press meet expressing deep resentment that despite possessing valid documents proving ownership of Patta No. 81, Dag No. 141, she has not received the sanctioned compensation. The land was acquired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the four-lane project, and government records approved an amount of Rs 1,12,71,546 in her name under the Land Acquisition Act, 1956.

She stated that all required documents were submitted in January 2025, yet the compensation remains unpaid. Kalita alleged that officials of the Boko revenue circle-including the circle officer, lat mandal, village headman, and former panchayat president-were responsible for the irregularities. She further claimed that after her husband's death, her name should have been prioritised as family head, but instead, her son was given undue importance by the administration.

Kalita revealed that her property, including a building constructed in 2001 with official approval, was damaged due to the acquisition. She added that despite repeated petitions to the circle office, no action was taken, and recently she was informed that her compensation file had mysteriously gone missing.

The elderly woman has already approached the Gauhati High Court, which on May 20, 2026, directed the Kamrup district commissioner to consider her case. However, she alleged that the directive had not been implemented, forcing her to file another petition on July 6, 2026, demanding a thorough investigation. Kalita concluded that only a district-level inquiry could uncover the truth behind the disappearance of her compensation records and the alleged administrative lapses.

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