Elderly Woman's Death in Digboi Sparks Domestic Abuse Allegations

Guwahati: The death of an 87-year-old woman at her residence near Hindu Milan Mandir under Digboi Police Station in Assam's Tinsukia district on Friday has prompted a police investigation after allegations by neighbours that she had been subjected to prolonged physical and mental abuse by her family members.

The woman reportedly died at her home. As per local residents, she was allegedly assaulted by her son, identified as Kanu Ranjan Dey, shortly before her death. Neighbours also claimed that she had endured repeated physical assault, intimidation and neglect over several years.

People of that area further alleged that visible injury marks were found on the woman's face and claimed they were the result of physical assault. They alleged that the incident followed a prolonged pattern of domestic abuse.

A team from Digboi Police Station reached the scene after receiving information about the incident and launched an investigation. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Police said they are investigating all possible angles, including the allegations of assault, while also examining whether age-related health complications or any underlying medical condition may have contributed to the woman's death.

Investigators stated that the exact cause of death will be determined only after the post-mortem report is received. Police have not confirmed the nature of the reported injuries or established any link between those injuries and the cause of death.

The incident has triggered concern among local residents, who have demanded a thorough investigation and strict legal action if the allegations are found to be true.

No arrests had been made at the time of filing this report, and the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death is ongoing.