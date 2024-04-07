Lok Sabha seat: 19 independent candidates in fray at Karimganj

Silchar: The battlefield for Karimganj Lok Sabha seat is final with 19 independent candidate out of which 13 are from Muslim community. After the scrutiny, it appeared that this time the Karimganj Lok Sabha election would have altogether 24 candidates. On the other hand, in Silchar, the number of candidates was now eight after the scrutiny.

Karimganj Lok Sabha seat, after delimitation, had attracted wide attention after this constituency was unreserved for the first time post independence. Consisting of two Muslim-dominated districts of Karimganj and Hailakandi, this constituency has 1.75 more Muslim votes in comparison to the Hindus. This arithmetic makes the battle in Karimganj more interesting and intriguing as well as more division in Muslim votes might brighten the chances of the BJP to retain the seat. The Congress had fielded noted advocate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury while the AIUDF candidate was Sahabul Islam Chowdhury Parul who has a Robinhood type of charisma among the Muslums. The BJP candidate MP Kripanath Mallah was facing much anti incumbency as his performance in the outgoing term was not appreciated in any section.

In this backdrop, a minor swing in Muslim votes might turn out to be a gamechanger in Karimganj. Interestingly altogether 19 candidates had thrown themselves in the fray suggesting an ulterior motive to divide votes. Out of these 19 candidates, 13 were Muslims.

