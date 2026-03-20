Election Observers Begin Poll Preparedness Review Across Kamrup District

Azara: Election observers appointed by the Election Commission of India for Kamrup district began their review of poll preparedness on Wednesday, covering all six Legislative Assembly Constituencies under the district ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly Elections 2026.

Both general observers and expenditure observers commenced their work simultaneously, signalling the formal tightening of election oversight in the district.

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