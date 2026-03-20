Election Observers Begin Poll Preparedness Review Across Kamrup District

Azara: Election observers appointed by the Election Commission of India for Kamrup district began their review of poll preparedness on Wednesday, covering all six Legislative Assembly Constituencies under the district ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly Elections 2026.
Both general observers and expenditure observers commenced their work simultaneously, signalling the formal tightening of election oversight in the district.
Also Read: Assam Hosts State-Level Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2026 at Legislative Assembly
S. Bharathi Dasan, General Observer for three of the six constituencies under his purview, visited Hajo-Sualkuchi, Rangia, and Kamalpur on Wednesday to review on-ground election preparedness.
General Observer Devendra Kumar Pandey, covering the remaining three constituencies — Chamaria, Boko-Chaygaon (ST), and Palasbari — also arrived in Kamrup district on Wednesday to begin his review.
On the expenditure monitoring front, Umesh Kumar Agarwal, Expenditure Observer for Hajo-Sualkuchi, Rangia, and Kamalpur, chaired a coordination meeting with assistant expenditure observers, expenditure cell in-charges, and returning officers for his assigned constituencies.
Kapil Kumar Singh, Expenditure Observer for Chamaria, Boko-Chaygaon, and Palasbari, held a similar meeting with the same set of officials for his constituencies.
The meetings are aimed at tightening monitoring of campaign expenditure and ensuring compliance with Election Commission guidelines on spending limits.