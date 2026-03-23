Election Observers Inspect Polling Stations Across Golaghat District Ahead of April 9

Election Commission observers have begun on-ground inspections of polling stations across Golaghat district, stepping up scrutiny of facilities and preparedness ahead of the April 9 Assam Assembly election.

General Observer Himmat Singh Barahath (IAS) visited multiple polling stations under the 105 Bokakhat Assembly Constituency on Sunday, assessing facilities, logistical arrangements, and overall election preparedness.

During the visit, Barahath interacted with station officials and urged all personnel to ensure the election is conducted smoothly and without bias.

Accompanying him were Golaghat district's Additional Deputy Commissioner and Bokakhat in-charge Circle Officer Debahuti Deka, Executive Magistrate Ankita Barua, and other officials.

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